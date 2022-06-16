Davis

KZIA (Z102.9)/CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, has appointed BRIAN DAVIS the new PD for the station. The move is a home coming for DAVIS, who started his broadcasting career in the same building as the MD/Night Host for Country KXMX (MAX 102.9) from 1996-1998. Most recently DAVIS was the O.M. for CUMULUS/APPLETON, WI.

DAVIS said, “There really is no place like home, and I couldn’t be happier to be back where I began my career. There’s already an enormous ice cream sundae of talent around here and I look forward to being the rainbow sprinkles on top. Now I really want ice cream. There’s ice cream in the break room, right?”

KZIA CEO JULIE HEIN said, “We’re excited to give Brian his building key back! His insight and leadership will be a great addition to our talented team.”

VP/Programminmg CHRIS JACKSON added, “BRIAN and I started our radio careers in the same building, under the direction of the same broadcast professionals. Though both of our careers took us many places, I’m happy to partner with him back where we both started. BRIAN DAVIS is a true radio professional who understands the importance of the Z102.9 brand in Eastern IOWA.”





