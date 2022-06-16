-
Another Podcast From 'The Daily Show': 'Hold Up'
by Perry Michael Simon
June 16, 2022 at 12:18 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
COMEDY CENTRAL and iHEARTMEDIA are adding to the slate of podcasts from "THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH" with a new original series, "THE DAILY SHOW PRESENTS: HOLD UP," hosted by correspondent and comedian DULCÉ SLOAN and writer/comedian JOSH JOHNSON.
The new show, expanding on SLOAN and JOHNSON's office banter, debuts JUNE 23rd. SLOAN has been with "THE DAILY SHOW" since 2017; JOHNSON also joined the staff in 2017.