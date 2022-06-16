Moving Up

ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT has named GILLES GODARD as Pres. Of ANTHEM NASHVILLE PUBLISHING. GODARD, who previously held the global SVP/Publishing position, replaces NASHVILLE music publishing veteran TIM WIPPERMAN, who will be leaving the company at the end of the month. GODARD, who joined ANTHEM in 2006, is also a writer, producer and artist.

“I am thrilled to announce GILLES as President of ANTHEM NASHVILLE PUBLISHING,” said ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT CEO HELEN MURPHY. “GILLES is a true creative at heart, and he has spent the last several years working with me, the global business team, our talent, and society partners, making him a great fit for the new role. I believe we have one of the best creative teams in all of Country music, and I am excited to see GILLES take ANTHEM NASHVILLE PUBLISHING to new heights. We all wish TIM well on his next adventure.”

GODARD remarked, “I am honored to be appointed President of ANTHEM NASHVILLE PUBLISHING and I look forward to working with our CEO, HELEN MURPHY, and our amazing team and roster of world class writers. I believe that our job as publishers is to provide the best opportunities for our writers and to ensure that the hits they write are heard around the world. As I like to say, the future always exceeds the past, and here’s to a great future!”

In addition to the promotion of GODARD, ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT has hired JOANNE KELSEY as VP/Royalties & Administration in NEW YORK, reporting to EVP/CFO AL PEDECINE. She arrives from ROYALTY SOLUTIONS CORP., where she was VP/Licensing & Royalties.

Other staff promotions AT ANTHEM ENTERTEINMENT include TANYA VAN LUVEN to Sr. Mgr./Client Services, TOM LEIGHTON to Sr. Dir./Digital & Registrations, PAUL FAUTLEY to Sr. Mgr./Client Onboarding & Analysis, MICHAEL GREAVES to Sr. Mgr./Revenue & Income Tracking, SIDDHANT FNU to Sr. Mgr./Label Royalties & Digital and JULIE CARPENTER to Team Lead/Royalties & Administration.

