De Padua (Photo: ShotbyStarks)

RCA RECORDS has promoted ANTHONY DE PADUA to VP/Digital Marketing. DE PADUA joined the company in 2020, rose through the ranks delivering stellar campaigns for superstar and developing artists & projects such as LATTO, NARDO WICK, WIZKID, YOUNG NUDY, THE JUDAS & THE BLACK MESSIAH: THE INSPIRED ALBUM, & BRYSON TILLER, among others.

Prior to his time at RCA, DE PADUA spent time at ATLANTIC RECORDS, starting his career as an assistant in the International Department before moving to the Digital Marketing Department, where he worked on campaigns for artists such as CARDI B, JACK HARLOW, BURNA BOY, PORTUGAL. THE MAN, CORDAE, PARDISON FONTAINE, & LIL SKIES.

« see more Net News