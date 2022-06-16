Michaels (Photo: Facebook)

While details are scarce, radio veteran CHRIS MICHAELS has reportedly passed away. While most recently working in the roofing and siding and solar grids businesses, his resume includes on-air stints with CHERRY CREEK RADIO in HELENA, MT; with Country WLLR/QUAD CITIES, IA; as well as with CUMULUS MEDIA in the QUAD CITIES, his hometown.

He leaves behind his wife, ADRIENNE SHAW BONE, whom he wed last year. MICHAELS was an active contributor to the Radio Peeps private FACEBOOK page, where he is being mourned.

