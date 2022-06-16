New Midday Show

Bonneville's KIRO-A (SEATTLE SPORTS)/SEATTLE has announced the new BUMP & STACY show which will air weekdays from 10a – 2p on the station.

MICHAEL BUMPUS was a standout Wide Receiver at WASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY before going on to a pro career with the SEATTLE SEAHAWKS and BC LIONS. BUMPUS spent 5 years as the head football coach at MONROE HIGH SCHOOL, and now serves as the host of the SEAHAWKS pregame, postgame and halftime shows and as a television analyst for the PAC12 NETWORK.

STACY ROST IS A NATIVE OF SEATAC, WASHINGTON and a UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON graduate. She began her media career in 2014 and joined SEATTLE SPORTS as a staff writer and SEAHAWKS INSIDER in 2017. STACY has spent the past three years as a talk show host with SEATTLE SPORTS and producing daily SEAHAWKS INSIDER reports.

SEATTLE SPORTS PD KYLE BROWN said, “We're thrilled MICHAEL BUMPUS will be stepping in to join STACY ROST as a full-time host from 10a to 2p each weekday. BUMP has spent years preparing for this opportunity and I have no doubt he's ready for this moment. BUMP & STACY will bring four hours of unending fun to SEATTLE SPORTS listeners daily.”





« see more Net News