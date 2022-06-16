Local Live(s) in Ann Arbor

MICHIGAN RADIO is partnering with BACK POCKET MEDIA to bring LOCAL LIVE(S), a live storytelling event to ANN ARBOR featuring journalists, music and community on THURSDAY, JULY 14, 2022 at THE GARAGE BAR. The event features journalists sharing the behind-the-scenes stories of their news stories.The theme of this LOCAL LIVE(S) event is “Desire: stories about hidden motives, impossible odds and the pursuit of change."

The event is part of a national series BACK POCKET MEDIA is co-producing with local and state news organizations across the country to help bring important journalism to life. Past 2022 season partner news organizations include PROPUBLICA, MIAMI HERALD, WISCONSIN WATCH, THE BALTIMORE SUN, BUCKEYE FLAME AND NPR GULF STATES NEWSROOM COLLABORATIVE.

« see more Net News