Ellen K:

iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST/LOS ANGELES morning show host and HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME Chair ELLEN K will announce the names of 24 entertainment professionals in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, and Recording who have been selected to receive stars on the celebrated WALK OF FAME by the SELECTION PANEL of the HOLLYWOOD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE. These honorees will be announced by ELLEN K today at 11:30a (PT).

Said WALK OF FAMER ELLEN K, “The WALK OF FAME SELECTION PANELis pleased to announce 24 new honorees, which each year represent various genres of the entertainment world. The panel thoughtfully selected these talented individuals and we can’t wait to celebrate them as they become part of HOLLYWOOd's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway!”

The new selections will be simultaneously revealed to the world on www.walkoffame.com.

