Brilliantly Black Business Awards

iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO's six-station cluster has partnered with the local URBAN LEAGUE to announce the "Brilliantly Black Business Awards" in commemoration of JUNETEENTH.

In JUNE 2020, iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO launched “Brilliantly Black” as a community resource initiative to support local Black-owned businesses, restaurants and non-profits. Since its inception, the company has showcased more than 1200 Black-owned businesses through digital, on-air features, and the “Brilliantly Black” podcast.

Right now, local businesses and listeners have the opportunity to nominate and vote for their favorite Black-owned business in CHICAGO and northwest INDIANA. A total of ten winners will be selected to receive $100,000 of in-kind media on iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO radio stations and a small business development cohort from the CHICAGO URBAN LEAGUE. The categories include restaurants; beauty salons; churches; fashion; medical professionals; day care centers; nightlife; fitness trainers/gyms; financial/insurance; and realtors/brokers.

The contest details are available on each station’s Brilliantly Black community resource website. The winners will be announced on AUGUST 2nd during NATIONAL BLACK BUSINESS MONTH. Participating iHEART stations include Hip Hop & R&B WGCI (107.5), R&B WVAZ (V103), Gospel WGRB-A (INSPIRATION 1390), AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM), Rock WCHI (ROCK 95 FIVE), and Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISSFM).

iHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO Pres. MATT SCARANO said, “The empowerment and development of Black-owned businesses is essential to a thriving local community. iHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO was the first to launch the "Brilliantly Black" community resource initiative in 2020. We are excited to take it to the next level with the "Brilliantly Black Business Awards" to enhance the marketing and advertising of Black-owned businesses in our community. We are also proud of our long-standing partnership with the CHICAGO URBAN LEAGUE and their willingness to provide small business master-level educational training for the award recipients.”

For more information, check here.

