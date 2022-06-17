Knight (Photo: Facebook / KUHL)

SHAWN KNIGHT, the owner of KNIGHT BROADCASTING, INC., licensee of AC KSYV (MIX 96.7), Country KRAZ (KRAZY COUNTRY 105.9), and News-Talk KUHL-A/SANTA MARIA-LOMPOC, CA, died WEDNESDAY (6/15) in a paragliding accident, reports the SANTA YNEZ VALLEY STAR.

KUHL reported KNIGHT's passing on its FACEBOOK page late THURSDAY, writing that KNIGHT "was (a) was tremendous part of the community."

