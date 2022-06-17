Intensive Training

The 14th annual KELLAR RADIO TALENT INSTITUTE, now under the aegis of the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU, has completed its 10 day program at APPALACHIAN STATE UNIVERSITY, with 19 college students participating in the intensive broadcast radio training program founded by DAN VALLIE. Over 45 broadcast professionals took part, including VALLIE, the RAB's Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER, TALENTMASTERS' DON ANTHONY, and individuals from AUDACY, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP, CAPITOL BROADCASTING, CURTIS MEDIA, DICK BROADCASTING, IHEARTRADIO, INNER BANKS MEDIA, and PERFORMANCE RACING NETWORK.

“An integral part of the RAB’s mission is providing the industry with the tools and resources to help broadcasters attract new sales talent to the medium and enhance radio’s professionalism through training and support,” said FARBER. “Bringing back the talent institutes was a top priority for RAB, and we are excited by this year’s KELLAR graduating class, all future broadcasters.”

Vallie and Farber with graduates



