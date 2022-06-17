Rank

NFL NETWORK analyst ADAM RANK's CHICAGO BEARS show "THE SICK PODCAST" will air on DUPAGE RADIO News-Talk-Sports WCKG-A-W272DQ/CHICAGO FRIDAY afternoons 2-3p (CT) beginning next week.

“ADAM’s passion for the BEARS makes for such quality content,” said Sports Director JON ZAGHLOUL. “I’m proud to bring his show to where it belongs… WCKG CHICAGO. Listeners should look forward to ADAM’s opinions, guests, and commentary on all things CHICAGO BEARS. This is a great move for our brand, and I’m excited to get things started.”

“With generations of CHICAGO natives in my family, and being a die-hard BEARS fan myself, it is an honor and privilege to partner with AM 1530 WCKG CHICAGO,” said RANK. “This is a great opportunity. We are excited for the WCKG audience to become a part of the SICK family!”

