790 Scores Once More

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WPRV-A/PROVIDENCE has confirmed the news it leaked in a YOUTUBE video this week that it will return to the Sports format and "THE SCORE 790" name it aired from 1998 through 2008, with a launch date of AUGUST 8th. The video said that the revived SCORE will air sports betting-focused programing from BETQL NETWORK along with CBS SPORTS RADIO's JIM ROME, and sister WPRO-A-WEAN evening host KEVIN MCNAMARA, BOSTON CELTICS basketball, and BROWN UNIVERSITY football and men's basketball.

VP/Market Hgr. HOLLY PARAS said, “We are truly excited to introduce THE SCORE AM 790, a new Sports and Sports Betting station that we think PROVIDENCE sports fans and sports betting enthusiasts will love. The new WPRV-AM will feature sports and sports betting insights and behind-the-book perspectives from experts in a highly entertaining and engaging format.

“More details and programming specifics will be released closer to the launch date in AUGUST, so stay tuned!”

« see more Net News