Chris Janson, Clay Walker Join Lineup For WBCT (B93.7)/Grand Rapids' 'B93.7 Birthday Bash'
by Phyllis Stark
June 17, 2022 at 8:53 AM (PT)
CHRIS JANSON and CLAY WALKER have been added to the lineup for iHEARTMEDIA Country WBCT (B93.7)/GRAND RAPIDS, MI’s 29th “B-93.7 Birthday Bash” at LMCU BALLPARK on JUNE 18th. They step in for TOBY KEITH, who recently canceled summer tour dates after revealing that he's battling stomach cancer (NET NEWS 6/12).
JANSON and WALKER join previously booked performers JOE NICHOLS, RYAN HURD, FRANK RAY, JACKSON DEAN and NATE BARNES.
B93.7 will celebrate 30 years as a Country station on JULY 24th.