Lineup Update

CHRIS JANSON and CLAY WALKER have been added to the lineup for iHEARTMEDIA Country WBCT (B93.7)/GRAND RAPIDS, MI’s 29th “B-93.7 Birthday Bash” at LMCU BALLPARK on JUNE 18th. They step in for TOBY KEITH, who recently canceled summer tour dates after revealing that he's battling stomach cancer (NET NEWS 6/12).

JANSON and WALKER join previously booked performers JOE NICHOLS, RYAN HURD, FRANK RAY, JACKSON DEAN and NATE BARNES.

B93.7 will celebrate 30 years as a Country station on JULY 24th.

« see more Net News