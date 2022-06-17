Turner

GO PRODUCTIONS LLC Country KCLQ (107.9 THE COYOTE)/LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO midday host JAMIE TURNER, who also oversaw production and assisted the station owner with music, has been moved to part-time status due to some belt-tightening at the station. TURNER told ALL ACCESS, "I will continue in all capacities, but only during my show."

TURNER has worked in MISSOURI markets LEBANON, FORT LEONARD WOOD and SPRINGFILED for more than 24 years in programming, production and on-air. He is exploring options elsewhere, especially voice tracking opportunities, and can be reached here, or by phone at (417) 569-7294 to request a demo and resume.

TURNER said, "I am interested in commuting from LEBANON, MO for the right full-time position, but am not interested in moving at this time."

