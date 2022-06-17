Award Ceremony & Induction Returns

After a two-year delay, the 2022 SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME 51st Annual Induction and Awards Dinner returned, honoring artists like MARIAH CAREY, ANNIE LENNOX & DAVE STEWART P/K/A EURYTHMICS, THE ISLEY BROTHERS, STEVE MILLER, PHARRELL WILLIAMS & CHAD HUGO P/K/A THE NEPTUNES, RICK NOWELS, and WILLIAM “MICKEY” STEVENSON. All were inducted into the HALL OF FAME. In addition, songwriter PAUL WILLIAMS received the prestigiouS JOHNNY MERCER AWARD, UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING Chairman and CEO, JODY GERSON received the ABE OLMAN PUBLISHER AWARD, and award-winning rapper, singer-songwriter LIL NAS X received the HAL DAVID STARLIGHT AWARD.

All those inducted were done so with introductions from A-Listers like QUESTLOVE, RITA WILSON and Bryan Cranston and the evening was filled with performances by INGRID MICHAELSON, LESLIE ODEM JR. and more.

The SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME celebrates and honors the contributions of songwriters of all genres of music, educates the public with regard to their achievements and produces a spectrum of professional programs devoted to the development of new songwriting talent through songwriting craft forums, scholarships, digital initiatives and Master Sessions on both coasts. Click here for a full list of winners.

« see more Net News