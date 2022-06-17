Sold

DAISY HOLDINGS, INC. is selling Classic Rock WRZR (RAZOR 94.5)/LOOGOOTEE, IN to SHAKE BROADCASTING, LLC for $337,000.

In other filings with the FCC, OLIVET NAZARENE UNIVERSITY is swapping Religion WSSZ/KOKOMO, IN plus $128,000 to THE POWER FOUNDATION for Religion WEGN (THE LIFE FM)/KANKAKEE, IL and $10.

And BLUE SKY MEDIA, LLC and MM&K OF ALVA, INC. have closed on the sale of Country KALV-A-K258GZ (BIG COUNTRY 99.5 & STEREO 1430)/ALVA, OK to BEN BUCKLAND, GRANT MERRILL, and J D FORD's REMEMBER RADIO, LLC for $30,000 (AM) and $100 (translator).

