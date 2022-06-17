Newman

LOUIE NEWMAN is returning to UMG NASHVILLE on a temporary basis, filling in for CAPITOL NASHVILLE Dir./Regional Promotion Southeast ASHLEY KNIGHT while she is on maternity leave. NEWMAN was the longtime Southeast regional Dir./Promotion for MCA NASHVILLE until his retirement in 2019 (NET NEWS 7/1/19).

“We are excited and fortunate to have LOUIE back in the trenches and representing the CAPITOL roster while ASHELY is out,” said VP/Promotion BOBBY YOUNG. “Everyone at CAPITOL and UMG wish ASHLEY and her husband, JACOB, all the best with this new chapter of their life!”

NEWMAN said, "I’m so fired up to rejoin my family at UNIVERSAL MUSIC NASHVILLE. I’ve been asked to fill in for my great friend ASHLEY KNIGHT. I know my radio friends will be running to the nearest exit. Fun times ahead."

Reach him here, or by phone at (404) 449-3376.

