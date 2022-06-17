DESERT VALLEY MEDIA GROUP Hot AC KMVA (HOT 97.5) and simulcast sister KEXX have moved from Hot AC to Rhythmic AC. The station is still HOT 97.5 & 103.9 but is now, "Rhythm Of The Valley. The station is rolling 5,000 songs, commercial free.

DESERT VALLEY MEDIA GROUP Pres. & CFEO JEFF TRUMPER said, "This is an exciting, up-tempo, song-driven presentation of songs that will be celebrated by listeners all over the VALLEY. HOT is designed to mirror VALLEY lifestyles and the musical tastes of listeners between the ages of 35-54. We are so very proud to bring this unique and exciting sound to the PHOENIX area… The New HOT 97.5 & 103.9… Rhythm Of The Valley!"

KMVA PD JARED MARSHALL added, "The local community is at the core of the new HOT. The music, contesting, show hosts, everything! We’re excited to bring the VALLEY a brand that provides them the music and content they told us they love that fits their lifestyle."

DESERT VALLEY MEDIA worked closely with SMITH RICHARDS COLLECTIVE's STEVE SMITH and TIM RICHARDS, as well as P1 MEDIA GROUP's KEN BENSON in designing and curating the remodeling of KMVA.

« see more Net News