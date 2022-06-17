Theroux (Photo: FeatureFlash Photo/Shutterstock.com)

52-year-old British American Author LOUIS THEROUX is the man behind the TIKTOK & YOUTUBE phenomenon "Jiggle Jiggle." The sensation has been streamed hundreds of millions of times. THEROUX delivers the rap in an understated voice that bears traces of his OXFORD education, giving an amusing lilt to the lines “My money don’t jiggle jiggle, it folds/I’d like to see you wiggle, wiggle."

Theroux, a son of the American author PAUL THEROUX and a cousin of the actor JUSTIN THEROUX, says he's not trying to be a rapper, but his agent His agent has been fielding dozens of requests for personal appearances and invitations to perform, BUT SO FAR HE HAS TURNED THEM ALL DOWN.

THEROUX said, “I’m pleased that people are enjoying the rap. At the same time, there’s a part of me that has a degree of mixed feelings. It’s a bittersweet thing to experience a breakthrough moment of virality through something that, on the face of it, seems so disposable and so out of keeping with what it is that I actually do in my work. But there we are.”

This middle-aged father of three has taken hold of youth culture with a novelty rap which THEROOUX says is "a baffling 21st century example of just the weirdness of the world that we live in."





