New Frequency

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP is swapping the frequencies on two of its LAS VEGAS stations, Country KCYE and Hot AC KVGS. KCYE is now 107.9 COYOTE COUNTRY, while KVGS transitions from STAR 107.9 to 102.7 VGS. The changes will be effective on FRIDAY, JUNE 24th at 10a (PT).

New hire SHAWN TEMPESTA, formerly APD/afternoon host at crosstown Hot AC KMXB (MIX 94.1) until his departure in DECEMBER, will be paired with current KCYE morning co-host AIMEE THOMAS to do mornings on WVGS, where SAMMI REEVES will take over afternoons. In addition, KCYE PD/midday host SHAWN STEVENS will move to mornings on that station, and PAUL KNIGHT will return to take over middays. KNIGHT previously did midday, afternoons and nights on KCYE during several previous stints there. Current KCYE afternoon driver RANSOM GARCIA will remain in place.

“For the last three years we have been working towards making BEASLEY LAS VEGAS the premier destination for listeners and advertisers,” said VP/Market Mgr. PETER BURTON. “This move, which was supported by intense research and coordination from our outstanding programming and engineering teams, will bring us closer to our goal. Bringing SHAWN TEMPESTA aboard will elevate not only our on-air quality, but will also grow our commitment to our local digital content efforts. Our lineups are now second to none, and as the rest of the market goes national, we continue to focus heavily on the LAS VEGAS community that we serve.”

“As the LAS VEGAS market continues to grow, we are excited to expand the audience reach of BEASLEY in the valley with this move,” added OM/PD CAT THOMAS.

