Former iHEARTMEDIA Country WNOE/NEW ORLEANS personality "EDDIE EDWARDS" DRENNAN passed away over the weekend at the age of 75. "A mainstay, EDWARDS spent over 30 years on NEW ORLEANS’ airwaves being known for his vast knowledge of music and Country artist," reported NEW ORLEANS TV station WGNO.

WNOE shared the news on its website on SUNDAY (6/19), writing, "EDDIE worked for 101.1 WNOE for many years, including hosting the BREAKFAST FLAKES in the 1990s and early 2000s. EDDIE moved to afternoons on WNOE in 2002 where he continued on and off for many years. EDDIE received many accolades in his years of radio, including being inducted into the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME in 2013."

He most recently had been on the air at PITTMAN BROADCASTING SERVICES Country WUUU (CAT COUNTRY 98.9)/COVINGTON, LA since 2017. That station shared on FACEBOOK SUNDAY (6/19) that it would "maintain microphone silence until TUESDAY" in EDWARDS' honor.

Watch EDWARDS' hilarious COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME induction, with an introduction from then PD DON GOSSELIN, here.

Survivors includes his wife, MARIE a daughter and two sons.

