THE BILLY GRAHAM EVANGELISTIC ASSOCIATION Religious Talk THE BILLY GRAHAM CHANNEL on SIRIUS XM (Channel 460) welcomes KEN MAYFIELD as Programming/Content Manager. The channel airs the recorded messages of BILLY GRAHAM curated from BGEA’s audio archives from over 65 years of ministry.



MAYFIELD brings with him over 35 years of experience, including previous positions at EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION Contemporary Christian K-LOVE, RADIO TRAINING NETWORK Contemporary Christian HIS RADIO NETWORK, and former COLUMBIA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY (CIU) Contemporary Christian WRCM/CHARLOTTE as GM.



“KEN’s career has showcased his gift for using media to connect with and minister to people, be it radio, digital or through worship. We’re excited that KEN will be applying that expertise to THE BILLY GRAHAM CHANNEL,” said BGEA’s Managing Producer for Audio Ministry Services PHIL FLEISCHMAN.



MAYFIELD began his new role MONDAY (6/20).

