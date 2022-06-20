Bieber On The Mend

ALL ACCESS first reported, (NET NEWS 6/12), that superstar JUSTIN BIEBER was cancelling some of his world tour dates following the diagnosis of his face being partially paralyzed from a rare viral infection, RAMSAY HUNT SYNDROME.

Now, many sources, including VARIETY, are reporting that BIEBER is now postponing the remainder of his tour dates in NORTH AMERICA due to this affliction.

A statement on the BIEBER JUSTICE TOUR INSTAGRAM page reads: “In light of JUSTIN’s ongoing recovery, the remaining U.S. tour shows scheduled for JUNE and early JULY will be postponed.”

