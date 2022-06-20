Mark Elliot Media Relaunches

Now that TOWNSQUARE has approval from the FCC to acquire CHERRY CREEK MEDIA, longtime CHERRY CREEK Group PD MARK ELLIOTT has announced that he will not make the move to TSQ.

MARK will rekindle MARK ELLIOTT MEDIA, a consultancy he started in 2007 and operated until joining CHERRY CREEK MEDIA seven years ago. His focus will be on expanding his digital outlet, RADIO ESPIONAGE.

ELLIOTT told ALL ACCESS, “The world has changed over the past seven years, and with the growth of digital, there is more opportunity today than when I started consulting 15 years ago. And after 40 plus years of being involved with radio in just about every capacity, it’s time for a new challenge.

“I want to thank everyone at CHERRY CREEK MEDIA for allowing me to help grow a company worthy of being acquired by one of our industry's premiere radio groups in TOWNSQUARE MEDIA. CHERRY CREEK was one of my first clients dating back to 2008, and working with everyone over the years has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. “

To contact MARK, go to www.markelliottmedia.com or email MARK at mem@markelliottmedia.com or hit him up at (818) 259-0091.

