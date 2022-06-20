Dress & Wedding To Go

NOW MEDIA syndicated morning duo BOB & SHERI, who anchor mornings at URBAN ONE Hot AC WLNK (MIX 107.9)/CHARLOTTE, stumbled on a great promotional idea.

Seems BOB LACY, half of the BOB & SHERI show with SHERI LYNCHm found a wedding dress in his attic that neither he or his wife could remember owning, or how it came to be in their home.

BOB & SHERI partnered with VISIT FLORIDA and staged a promotion across all 70 affiliated stations to give away BOB’s dress and a FLORIDA wedding to go with it -- hair, makeup, flights, hotel, music, reception… the whole shebang! Participants had to explain why they deserved a FLORIDA wedding from BOB & SHERI. It had to be two humans being wed, and it didn’t matter if it was a first wedding, a second wedding, a renewal of vows, etc.

Winners LISAIDA and DAVID ARCHULETA who listen to BOB & SHERI on KMGA/ALBUQUERQUE, this was a renewal of vows for the two high school sweethearts, who were married many years ago without much of a wedding celebration. And believe it or not, neither had ever been on a plane before.

The wedding took place YESTERDAY (6/19), at THE SHORES RESORT & SPA in DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL. BOB gave away the bride. SHERI, an ordained minister, performed the beachside wedding. MAX SWEETEN and DOC BOWSER of the BOB & SHERI show were there as attendants.

BOB commented, “LISAIDA was a vision of beauty in my dress, and it was an honor to walk her down the aisle and give her away. We don’t know where that dress came from, but we know why it was there … to give this loving couple a FLORIDA wedding of their dreams.”

SHERI added, “So often in contests, the person who doesn’t need the prize, wins the prize. We had many heart-warming stories to consider, but LISAIDA’s entry came across so authentic and loving, it struck a chord with us. It was a privilege to officiate the renewal of their vows.”

