Guy Zapoleon

BENZTOWN and P1 MEDIA GROUP will host a free webinar for radio professionals, “How To Create A Winning Playlist In A Streaming & Social World, Part Two," hosted by BENZTOWN CEO ANDREAS SANNEMANN and P1 MEDIA GROUP Partner KEN BENSON, with special guest GUY ZAPOLEON, the renowned radio programmer, music historian and ZAPOLEON CONSULTING owner/President. This is the 22nd in the webinar series from top radio experts from around the world.

The 30-minute webinar, which takes place THURSDAY (6/23) at 10a (PT)/1p (ET) will cover topics including:

*With stations having more data than ever to analyze including Streaming info, SHAZAM figures, TIK TOK breakouts and tools like ZAPOLEON’s HIT PREDICTOR, how do programmers prioritize all this data and use it to build their weekly playlist?

*Is Music Call-Out still important?

*How Top 40 radio should deal with old songs that have become vogue again and are new to many listeners.

*Is a human-curated playlist a competitive advantage for radio versus the Streamers’ algorithms?

*Why listening to new music and “using your ears” to pick hits is more important now than ever.

Register here. Upon registering, you will receive a link with webinar information.

« see more Net News