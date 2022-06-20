Matt Pinfield

BENZTOWN + McVAY MEDIA PODCAST NETWORKS has launched a new podcast today, "Sound, Sobriety & Success," hosted by MATT PINFIELD. The former MTV host - currently host of WESTWOOD ONE’s Rock radio show, “Flashback” – has been on the road to recovery along the way, with a little help from his friends.

Vocal about his sobriety journey, PINFIELD talks to people from all walks of life who have hit rock bottom and are finding their way back from addiction in this inspiring podcast. Kicking off the podcast are guests JEFF JAMPOL, DR. DREW PINSKY and SHIREEN JANTI, with upcoming episodes to feature GUNS N' ROSES/VELVET REVOLVER drummer MATT SORUM, and sports agent LEIGH STERBERG.

Commented PINFIELD, “Living clean and sober is a beautiful gift for those of us who have struggled with addiction. Through this podcast, I am grateful to share the success stories of people in recovery to help others fight and understand their battles with alcoholism and addiction. I want to help people identify similarities in others’ stories to understand how they have successfully made their life changes.

“This podcast is a natural for me, as I have been transparent about my own struggles and journey in recovery and how it has completely changed my life for the better. I think this podcast is a great way to be of service through storytelling – sharing the faith, strength and hope that many of my contemporaries and friends have experienced.

“The success we are speaking to in 'Sound, Sobriety & Success' is not financial, but success in living your life in a manner that moves you forward in a positive direction. It is important that we let people who are struggling know that they can do it and are not alone. Through the experiences of others, they can become their own architects in a new design for life – a life that is about progress, not perfection.”

BENZTOWN + McVAY PODCAST NETWORKS producer/co-founder DAVE "CHACHI" DENES, added: “The 'Sound, Sobriety & Success podcast' is all about open and honest discussions about recovery and addiction, and offers raw and unfiltered information and insight, paired with deep empathy, compassion and support to anyone living with addiction and trying to turn their lives around. As producer of MATT’s successful rock radio show, 'Flashback,' nationally syndicated by WESTWOOD ONE, we are proud to produce this inspiring new podcast that takes listeners on the journey to sobriety and brings light to a topic often cloaked in darkness.”

Listen to the first three episodes here. Fans can expect a new episode every other MONDAY.

« see more Net News