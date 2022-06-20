Pitbull (Photo: Nick Biemans / Shutterstock.com)

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WKTU/NEW YORK's KTUphoria took place at JONES BEACH THEATER in WANTAGH, LI, SATURDAY night with a special freestyle sets from TKA, FREEDOM WILLIAMS & C&C MUSIC FACTORY, GEORGE LAMOND, JUDY TORRES, CORO, LUYCAS PRATA, CYNTHIA, LISETTE MELENDEZ, REINA and KIM SOZZI, with a special surprise appearance by PITBULL.

The pre-show daytime event featured live performances by ROCKELL, KATY TIZ, ANEES, CHLOE JANE, CARLY UNDERWOOD, ALLE with RYAN BRAHMS and DJ GOZZI. Special guests included former KTU on-air personalities LIKE SPEEDY, VIC LATINO, JEWELZ EN TU RADIO, JAGGER DJ RIDDLER, SHOWBOAT and BROADWAY BILL LEE.

Fans were in all their glory when PITBULL hit the KTUphoria stage and performed his hits including “Fireball,” “Hotel Room Service,” “Feel This Moment,” “International Love, “I Feel Good” and more, ending the show with “Give Me Everything."

« see more Net News