Fred Jacobs

JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGIES' FRED JACOBS outlines in his latest JACOblog, "Why 2022 Will Be A Record Year For Concert Revenue (And Why It Matters To Radio)," here.

JACOBS writes, "For radio, the opportunity is knocking like a bass drum, a chance to reconnect with the audience as they celebrate their return to live musical entertainment. Who's doing it right? And what can your station do to seize the moment?"

As JACOBS points out, "Radio is in position to reap some of the benefits. It's still mid-JUNE, not too late for radio to make its move, and equate concerts with a major political year (which 2022 also promises to be). But stations need a strategy to truly cash in on this concert bonanza."

He concludes with several promotional suggestions, "For your station, this is more than the chance to rack up revenue with political or gambling ads. It is both a strategic and tactical opportunity to connect with your local audience on a subject that virtually everyone can agree on: The joy of experiencing live music again."

