This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Styles Hold Top Spot; Lizzo Soars 3000+ Spins; Doja Top 10; Post/Doja Top 20

* HARRY STYLES spends a 6th week at #1 with "As It Was"

* JACK HARLOW remains in the runner-up spot with "First Class" and is up 848 spins

* LIZZO moves 5*-4* with "About Damn Time" and is up 3059 spins (over 5400 the last two weeks)

* DOJA CAT has another top 10 hit with "Get Into It (Yuh)”, up 11*-7* and +1284 spins

* HARRY STYLES is up nearly 1900 spins, moving 15*-14* with "Late Night Talking"

* POST MALONE soars 28*-18* with "I Like You (A Happier Song)”, featuring DOJA CAT, up 3033 spins

* HALSEY has the top debut at 33* with "So Good”, up 1199 spins

* MANESKIN enters at 36* with "SUPERMODEL”, up 274

* KATE BUSH debuts at 37* with "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”, up 833 spins

* LOST FREQUENCIES debut at 39* with "Where Are You Now”, featuring CALUM SCOTT

* FUTURE enters at 40* with "Wait For U" featuring DRAKE

Rhythmic: Harlow Remains On Top; Post/Roddy Top 5; Kendrick/Kodak Top 10; Lil Tjay Top 15; Post/Doja, Kanye/XXXTentacion Top 20

* JACK HARLOW spends a 6th week at #1 with "First Class"

* DOJA CAT remains in the runner up spot with "Get Into It (Yuh)" and is +190 spins

* FUTURE remains at 3* with "Wait For U" featuring DRAKE and TEMS at +590 spins

* KENDRICK LAMAR enters the top 10 with "Silent Hill” featuring KODAK BLACK, up 11*-10* and +483 spins

* LIL TJAY hits the top 15 with "In My Head”, moving 17*-14* at +109 spins

* KEHLANI and JUSTIN BIEBER also go top 15 with "Up At Night"

* POST MALONE surged 33*-16* with "I Like You (A Happier Song)” featuring DOJA CAT, and is +1027 spins

* KANYE WEST & XXXTENTACION go top 20, up 25*-20* with "True Love”, up 421 spins

* HARRY STYLES has the top debut at 35* with "As It Was"

* YUNG POODA enters at 37* with "Drop"

* ELLA MAI debuts at 39* with "How”, featuring RODDY RICCH at +206 spins

* LOJAY X SARZ X CHRIS BROWN debut at 40* with "Monalisa"

Urban: Harlow Holds Top Spot; Future/Drake Remain Runner Up, Kendrick/Kodak, Chris Brown Top 10

* JACK HARLOW holds the top spot for a 4th week with "First Class"

* FUTURE remains the runner up with "Wait For U" featuring DRAKE and TEMS at +897 spins

* KENDRICK LAMAR vaults into the top 10, up 15*-9* with "Silent Hill” featuring KODAK BLACK, up 500 spins

* CHRIS BROWN has another top 10 hit as "WE (We Embrace,)" is up 12*-10* and is +139 spins

* KODAK BLACK is top 15 with "Usain Boo”, moving 17*-14*

* BLXST top 15 as well with "About You”, rising 18*-15* at +120 spins

* LIL BABY surges into the top 20 with "In A Minute" at +291 spins and up 21*-16*

* GUNNA is top 20 with "Banking On Me”, moving 23*-20* and +347 spins

* HITKIDD & GORILLA are knocking on the top 20 door, up 25*-21* with "F.N.F. (Let's Go)”, at +521 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO debuts big at 26* with "See Wat I'm Sayin”, up 675 spins

* TINK enters at 35* with "Cater”, featuring 2CHAINZ

* LIL SHORDIE SCOTT debuts at 37* with "Rocking A Cardigan In Atlanta"

* J. HOWELL enters at 39* with "Faithful"

Hot AC: Styles Holds Top Spot; Em Beihold Top 5; Lizzo Rises; Dove Cameron Top 10; Sheeran "2step" Top 15

* HARRY STYLES holds the top spot for a 5th week at Hot AC with "As It Was"

* EM BEIHOLD goes top 5 with "Numb Little Bug”, up 6*-5* and +331 spins

* LIZZO is top 10, rising to 7* with "About Damn Time”, up 650 spins

* DOVE CAMERON also goes top 10, up 11*-10* with "Boyfriend”, up 203 spins

* ED SHEERAN hits the top 15 with "2step”, up 16*-15* and +193 spins

* ONEREPUBLIC goes top 20 with "West Coast”, rising 21*-19* and up 137 spins

* NICKY YOURE is just shy of the top 20, moving 24*-21* with "Sunroof”, featuring DAZY, up 349 spins

* HARRY STYLES soars 37*-26* with "Late Night Talking”, up 396 spins

* A huge debut for KATE BUSH at 29* with "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”, up 335 spins

* The other debut is at 39* comes from O.A.R with "In The Clouds"

Active Rock: Five Finger Holds Top Spot; Giovannie Top 5; Bad Omens Top 10; Shinedown, Fozzy Top 15

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH hold the top spot for a 2nd week with "AfterLife" for a 3rd week

* GIOVANNIE AND THE HIRED GUNS go top 5, up 6*-5* with "Ramon Ayala"

* POP EVIL rises 10*-7* with "Eye Of The Storm"

* BAD OMENS go top 10, up 12*-10* with "Like A Villain"

* SHINEDOWN surge inside the top 15, up 20*-14* with "Daylight" - up 231 spins\

* FOZZY is top 15 with "I Still Burn”, up 16*-15*

* JACK WHITE enters the top 20, up 21*-19* with "What's The Trick"

* ARCHITECTS are top 20 with "When We Were Young”, rising 25*-20*

* PAPA ROACH have the top debut at 31* with "No Apologies"

* SALIVA enter at 36* with "Crows"

* PARKWAY DRIVE debut at 38* with "Glitch"

* COLD KINGDOM come in at 39* with "Criminal”, featuring DANNY CASE

* LILITH CZAR have the final debut at #40 with "100 Little Deaths"

Alternative: Weezer Hold Top Spot; Boywithuke Runner Up; The Maine Top 5; Panic! Rise; Dragons Top 10

* WEEZER hold a second week with "A Little Bit Of Love"

* BOYWITHUKE goes 3*-2* with "Toxic" and is +74 spins

* THE MAINE go top 5, up 6*-5* with "Loved You A Little”, featuring TBS & SANDS

* PANIC! AT THE DISCO 10*-7* with "Viva Las Vengeance”, up 179 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS have another top 10, up 11*-10* with "Bones"

* MANESKIN are nearing the top 10, up 14*-11* with "SUPERMODEL”, up 213 spins

* JACK WHITE enters the top 15, up 19*-15* with "What's The Trick”, rising 71 spins

* VANCE JOY climbs inside the top 20, rising 21*-18* with "Clarity"

* MILKY CHANCE also goes top 20 with "Synchronize”, moving 22*-20*

* KATE BUSH vaults 36*-21* with "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God”,) up 423 spins

* PHOENIX debut at 25* with "Alpha Zulu”, up 249 spins

* MAGGIE ROGERS enter at 34* with "Want Want"

* NATHANIEL RATELIFF and the NIGHTSWEATS debut at 40* with "I'm On Your Side"

Triple A: Caamp Holds Top Spot; Arcade Fire Runner Up; Vance Joy Rises, Mt. Joy Top 10

* CAAMP holds the top spot for a 2nd week with "Believe"

* ARCADE FIRE goes 4*-2* with "Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)”, moving 4*-2* and +62 spins

* VANCE JOY rises 10*-7* with "Clarity" moving 48 spins

* MT. JOY go top 10, up 11*-9* with "Lemon Tree”, up 35 spins

* SHARON VAN ETTEN enters the top 15, up 19*-14* with "Mistakes”, rising 58 spins

* STEPHEN SANCHEZ leaps into the top 15, up 17*-15* with "Until I Found You" at +32 spins

* PHOENIX score the top debut at 17* with "Alpha Zulu" and is +144 spins

* MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD debut at 26* with "Brighter Day"

* RIPE debuts at 30* with "Settling"

