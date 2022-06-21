Schlemmer (Photo: Facebook)

Former ALPHA MEDIA Sports WING-A (ESPN 1410)/DAYTON host MARK SCHLEMMER died MONDAY (6/21) at 65, reports the DAYTON DAILY NEWS. He retired in MARCH 2020 due to health issues and had open heart surgery in APRIL.

SCHLEMMER, a former minor league baseball player and UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON baseball coach, joined crosstown iHEARTMEDIA Sports WONE-A in 2007, first as a baseball analyst and then as a host, exiting in 2011 and experiencing a period of homelessness before returning to radio at WING in 2018 as JUSTIN KINNER's afternoon co-host.

A statement posted by WING said, "We are heartbroken and saddened to learn about the passing of long time sports radio host MARK SCHLEMMER. SCHLEMMER meant so much to so many people and will be greatly missed beyond just the sports radio airwaves here in the MIAMI VALLEY. His passion was sports talk and he excelled at it. We were fortunate to have him as one of us for a few years here at WING and he will be forever missed. Rest In Peace MARK SCHLEMMER. "

