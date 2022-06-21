McKiearnan (Photo: Facebook)

Former then-CLEAR CHANNEL Rock KRZR/FRESNO air personality ASHTON MCKIEARNAN was killed by a suspected drunk driver on SUNDAY (6/19) in CLOVIS, CA. MCKIEARNAN's wife and two children were in the car with MCKIEARNAN driving when the suspected drunk driver crossed a centerline, colliding with MCKIEARNAN's vehicle head-on. MCKIEARNAN was pronounced dead on the scene. MCKIEARNAN's wife and children were injured in the crash but the injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspected drunk driver, NARAYANA ZERR, was booked into the FRESNO COUNTY JAIL and faces several charges, including felony DUI.

A GOFUNDME page has been established to help MCKIEARNAN's widow and children.

« see more Net News