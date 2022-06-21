Picken (Photo: LinkedIn)

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE is reporting that VANESSA PICKEN has been named Chair & CEO of SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT AUSTRALIA and NEW ZEALAND.

Most recently Managing Director of [PIAS], PICKEN will take over in SEPTEMBER, succeeding DENIS HANDLIN, who left the company in JUNE 2021. PICKEN will be based in SYDNEY and will report directly to SONY MUSIC GROUP Chairman ROB STRINGER.

