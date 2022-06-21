New Podcast

Former CBC journalist WENDY MESLEY and former CHFI and CILQ (Q107)/TORONTO host MAUREEN HOLLOWAY are teaming for a new podcast, "THE WOMEN OF ILL REPUTE." The interview show debuted MONDAY (6/20) with three episodes; guests for the first installments are former "CODCO" and "THIS HOUR HAS 22 MINUTES" actress/comedian MARY WALSH and former Canadian Attorney General JODY WILSON-RAYBOULD, with future episodes featuring singer and actress JANN ARDEN, BELL MEDIA Hot AC CHUM-F/TORONTO morning co-host and television personality MARILYN DENIS, attorney MARIE HENEIN, and singer/songwriter MOLLY JOHNSON.

MESLEY said, “It’s about the realization that nearly all women who have fought for something are women of ill repute... those who have rejected the roles that were handed to them... women who have questioned things and who have carved out their own paths.”

HOLLOWAY added, “I think of all these hilarious women were unapologetically sexy, or funny, or alcoholics, or sometimes all three... When we go after people, they can’t just be famous or accomplished; they have to have something of the outlier. There are lovely women out there we won’t be speaking with, not because they haven’t done well, but because they’ve done things conventionally.”

