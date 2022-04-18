WXPN Music Festival

UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA has announced the addition of LUCINDA WILLIAMS to the lineup for the three-day XPONENTIAL MUSIC FESTIVAL 2022, set for SEPTEMBER 16th-18th at two adjacent outdoor venues on the CAMDEN, NJ waterfront. WILLIAMS, who last performed at the festival in 1998, will headline at WIGGINS PARK, performing on the River Stage on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17th.

THE WAR ON DRUGS and NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS are headlining FRIDAY and SATURDAY nights, respectively, with PATTI SMITH AND HER BAND and GEESE opening the FRIDAY show and THE REVIVALISTS and SNACKTIME opening the SATURDAY show. Also appearing at the event will be JENNY LEWIS, TAJ MAHAL, KATHLEEN EDWARDS, VALERIE JUNE, FELICE BROTHERS, HOUNDMOUTH, THE SUFFERS, LO MOON, SAMANTHA FISH, SARAH SHOOK & THE DISARMERS, THE DIP, BARTEES STRANGE, BUFFALO NICHOLS, and more to be announced.

Festival tickets are on sale now. Find out more here.

