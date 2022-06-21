Burke Lopez

GBH (WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION) has named CITY YEAR BOSTON Exec. Dir. SANDRA LOPEZ BURKE as Managing Dir./Community and Government Relations.

"As a public media broadcaster and producer, our work is woven into the community of GREATER BOSTON," said Pres./CEO JON ABBOTT. "SANDRA LOPEZ BURKE is uniquely suited for this role, bringing a depth of knowledge of the community, the education space, and extensive relationships across the state. She will represent GBH well and contribute to our organization's future success."

"GBH is part of the fabric of the city and region, serving a critical role as a voice of trusted journalism and educational content," said LOPEZ BURKE. "I'm excited about this opportunity and looking forward to furthering the organization's impact in the community."

GBH operates News-Talk WGBH-F and PBS affiliates WGBH-TV and WGBX-TV/BOSTON.

