New Brand

BONNEVILLE Sports KHTK-A (SPORTS 1140)/SACRAMENTO has rebranded as "SACTOWN SPORTS," following in the city-branding footsteps of its brethren, Sports KMVP (ARIZONA SPORTS)/PHOENIX and Sports KIRO-A (SEATTLE SPORTS)/SEATTLE with an emphasis on digital content and a revamped website at SACTOWNSPORTS.COM, although the station continues to air on 1140 AM.

“We are all excited to transition KHTK to a digital platform,” said SVP/Market Manager STEVE COTTINGIM. “SACTOWNSPORTS.COM will be a trusted source of sports news and information for the SACRAMENTO KINGS, NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, and more.”

The station's lineup remains the same, with CARMICHAEL DAVE and JASON ROSS in mornings and PD NICK CATTLES with recently-added co-host RAMIE MAKHLOUF in afternoons.

« see more Net News