Sports Illustrated, iHeartPodcast Network To Debut Formula 1 Podcast
by Perry Michael Simon
June 21, 2022 at 6:54 AM (PT)
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED STUDIOS is producing a podcast about FORMULA 1 racing, experiencing a surge in popularity in the U.S. thanks to NETFLIX's "DRIVE TO SURVIVE," with the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK.
"CHOOSING SIDES: F1" is hosted by writer LILY HERMAN and "THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH correspondent MICHAEL KOSTA." The new show debuts JUNE 28th and will post weekly on THURSDAYS.