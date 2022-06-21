Vroom

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED STUDIOS is producing a podcast about FORMULA 1 racing, experiencing a surge in popularity in the U.S. thanks to NETFLIX's "DRIVE TO SURVIVE," with the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK.

"CHOOSING SIDES: F1" is hosted by writer LILY HERMAN and "THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH correspondent MICHAEL KOSTA." The new show debuts JUNE 28th and will post weekly on THURSDAYS.

