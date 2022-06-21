Top 10

The number one "advertiser" on U.S. national radio isn't a paying customer, as promos fot the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL jump into the top position on MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser rankings for the week of JUNE 13-19, with a huge increase in instances, from 47,027 last week to 72,190 this week. Corporate iHEARTRADIO promos continue to place in the top 10, this week in fourth position. The big mover in the top 10 was BIONTECH-PFIZER, jumping from 33rd to second place, edging out last week's chart topper, PROGRESSIVE.

The top 10:

1. iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (previous week #4; 72190 instances)

2. BIONTECH-PFIZER (#33; 59467)

3. PROGRESSIVE (#1; 58166)

4. iHEARTRADIO (#3; 49604)

5. INDEED (#6; 44767)

6. UPSIDE (#2; 43809)

7. DQ DAIRY QUEEN (#9; 39248)

8. ZIPRECRUITER (#5; 38297)

9. THE HOME DEPOT (#8; 38240)

10. GRAINGER (#11; 32364)

