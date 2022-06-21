Cohen

Former CADENCE13 VP/WEST COAST Sales STEVEN COHEN has joined CROSSOVER MEDIA GROUP as VP/Business Development and Partnerships. COHEN has held sales positions with WESTWOOD ONE and CBS RADIO and previously produced and hosted soccer shows on SIRIUSXM and FOX SOCCER CHANNEL.

“STEVEN is one of the most recognizable faces in podcasting from both the advertising and content sides,” said CROSSOVER MEDIA GROUP Sales Managing Member SUE FREUND. “Given his background in both the audio and the digital podcast space, he brings a wealth of experience to the team which fits ideally with our content lineup. He’s relentlessly client-focused and he ‘gets’ the business of podcast advertising.”

