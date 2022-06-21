Working Together

Fitness music firm FEED MEDIA GROUP and fitness technology company, SWEATWORKS have expanded their long-standing collaborative relationship with a strategic partnership to provide FEED.FM music for workout apps using SWEATWORKS' platform at preferential pricing. The partnership has previously resulted in fitness product launches including MYXFITNESS and CITYROW and products for other fitness companies including OPENFIT, CLMBR and HYGEAR.

FEED MEDIA GROUP CEO JEFF YASUDA said, "SWEATWORKS has consistently delivered forward-thinking, innovative digital and physical fitness products, which integrate beautifully with FEED MEDIA GROUP’s music services and technology. We are honored to partner with SWEATWORKS to create the future of connected fitness experiences."

SWEATWORKS Founder & CEO MOHAMMED IQBAL added, "At SWEATWORKS we put the user at the heart of every experience we create. And we know that workouts that include music drive a more enriching and engaging experience. That’s why formalizing our collaboration with FEED MEDIA GROUP is so important to us as we build the digital fitness apps and hardware for the future for our clients."

