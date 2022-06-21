Funds Will Send Kids To Summer Camp

WESTWOOD ONE's nationally syndicated BOB & TOM Show featured a night of live comedy on JUNE 17th at the historic IRVING THEATER in INDIANAPOLIS, raising $12,000 in one night to send area children to a summer camp. The BOB & TOM Show's "Pop-Up Comedy For A Cause" benefit event was co-hosted by the morning show's TOM GRISWOLD and CHICK MCGEE.

The event featured show cast members including comedians PAT GODWIN, JEFF OSKAY, PAT GODWIN, and WILLIE GRISWOLD.

TOM GRISWOLD said, “It was great to be back in the beautiful IRVING THEATER with the stars of The BOB & TOM Show and an enthusiastic, sold-out crowd. We raised more funds than ever with this year’s one-night show, and that means more kids get to go to summer camp. Thanks to the tremendous support of our fans who came out for a night of comedy and fun, the treasured childhood experience and great American tradition of summer camp will be a reality for local kids.”

« see more Net News