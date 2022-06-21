Coming Back!

BROTHERS OSBORNE, BLANCO BROWN, TRAVIS DENNING, SARA EVANS, CAYLEE HAMMACK, DARIUS RUCKER and more will perform at the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC's annual ACM PARTY FOR A CAUSE on TUESDAY, AUGUST 23rd at NASHVILLE’s ASCEND AMPHITHEATER. Proceeds will benefit ACM LIFTING LIVES, the philanthropic arm of the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC.

“We’re so excited to be back in MUSIC CITY for our second year of PARTY FOR A CAUSE at ASCEND AMPHITHEATER," said ACM LIFTING LIVES Exec. Dir. LYNDSAY CRUZ. "Just like last year, we plan to bring the party to NASHVILLE during a great night of music all for a good cause. We’re so grateful to the artists who participate in this show, giving back to the Country music community, and giving fans the opportunity to experience a show they can’t see anywhere else.”

Tickets will go on sale JUNE 24th via TICKETMASTER. Additional details regarding the event, including host, more performers and general event information, will be announced in the coming weeks.

« see more Net News