The McCreerys (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS congratulates TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS artist SCOTTY McCREERY and his wife, pediatric nurse GABI, who are expecting their first child, a son, in NOVEMBER. The couple broke the news with People.com, which quotes McCREERY as saying, "We got a little man on the way."

MCCREERY added that the couple always talked about having children together, and "(w)e always knew we wanted kids, but we always knew we wanted the first few years to travel and have time on the road, to see things and experience life. We've gotten to live a lot of life and do some cool things, so seems like now's a good time to settle down a little and expand the family."

The couple wed in JUNE of 2018.

« see more Net News