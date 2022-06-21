Culhane (Photo: FSU)

NORTH DAKOTA STATE football, men’s basketball, and baseball broadcaster JEFF CULHANE has been named Dir./Broadcasting for LEARFIELD's SEMINOLE SPORTS PROPERTIES and radio voice of football and men's basketball at FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY. CULHANE, who starts his new positions on JULY 1st and will call his first SEMINOLES football game on AUGUST 27th, has been at NDSU for six years and previously called WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY baseball and women's basketball and served as studio host at NEBRASKA and women's basketball play-by-play voice at the UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA. He takes over the SEMINOLES' job recently vacated with the retirement of GENE DECKERHOFF.

“JEFF CULHANE is an exciting hire for our department and fans,” said FSU VP/Director of Athletics MICHAEL ALFORD. “He is a talented, experienced play-by-play voice who has called many postseason games across multiple sports while also creating content for the programs he has worked with and their affiliate radio networks. This position attracted nationwide interest, and JEFF’s unique abilities continued to rise to the top. I look forward to how JEFF will help tell the stories of our student-athletes, coaches and department through this expanded role.”

“It is truly an honor to be named play-by-play voice for the FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES,” said CULHANE. “To follow in the footsteps of a legend like GENE DECKERHOFF is an opportunity and a challenge I will look to live up to every single day. My family and I can’t wait to get to TALLAHASSEE and immerse ourselves in all the traditions of FLORIDA STATE. Go NOLES!”

“We’re excited to welcome JEFF into the passionate NOLE Family,” said SEMINOLE SPORTS PROPERTIES GM CALEB SWANN. “His extensive knowledge related to college radio networks coupled with his experience in the Big Ten, Big 12 and calling multiple BISON football championships, will be a valuable asset to FLORIDA STATE.”

