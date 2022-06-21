Denham

NASHVILLE-based MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE (MHA) has hired CARLA DENHAM to the newly created role of Chief External Relations Officer. DENHAM joins the 12-person team of advocates who work to support the physical and mental health needs of the music community.

DENHAM previously worked for brand marketing agencies in TENNESSEE, CALIFORNIA and HAWAII, including ROWLAND WORLDWIDE, a division of SAATCHI & SAATCHI.

“We are thrilled for CARLA to fill this critical new position at MHA,” said Founder/CEO TATUM ALLSEP. “As the Chief External Relations Officer, CARLA will be focused on discovering new resources and creating greater awareness about the organization. Her professional career has culminated into a perfect fit for this role, allowing the MHA team to continue to expand our ability to serve the health needs of music professionals across the nation.”

Congratulate DENHAM here.

