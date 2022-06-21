Extension (Graphic: ecupirates.com)

EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY football, basketball and baseball games will continue to air on INNER BANKS MEDIA stations under a six-year contract extension between the broadcaster and rightsholder PLAYFLY SPORTS PROPERTIES. Football and men's basketball will air on AC WNCT and Sports WRHD (94.3 THE GAME)/GREENVILLE-NEW BERN-JACKSONVILLE, while baseball will air on THE GAME, as will select women's basketball games.

PLAYFLY SVP/Revenue RICH KLEIN said, "The relationship between INNER BANKS and ECU has an incredible foundation and we are excited to continue the partnership to bring the best of PIRATES athletics to the NORTH CAROLINA area. High quality broadcasts are vital touchpoints for fans, helping improve the year-round experience on and off campus."

INNER BANKS Pres. HENRY HINTON added, "We are ecstatic to continue as the radio partner for ECU and cannot wait to work with the great folks at PLAYFLY. As alumni and supporters of the PIRATES for many years it's a thrill to continue to be a part of it all. We are impressed with the folks from PLAYFLY and think this is going to be an incredible partnership."

« see more Net News