Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for JUNE 6-12 showed downloads dropping 2% from the previous week and up 55% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from JUNE 14, 2021 to JUNE 19, 2022 was +3% for Arts, +68% for Business, +97% for Comedy, +161% for Health & Fitness, +25% for History, +58% for News, +50% for Science, +34% for Society & Culture, +47% for Sports, and +88% for True Crime.

Week-to-week growth in 2022 was -9% for Arts, +5% for Business, +2% for Comedy, -8% for Health & Fitness, -4% for History, -1% for News, -6% for Science, -2% for Society & Culture, -4% for Sports, and -6% for True Crime.

The Business category led week-over-week growth at +5% and Health & Fitness again showed the strongest growth year-over-year at +161%. Arts once again had the weakest week-over-week growth at -9%.

