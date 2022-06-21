-
RAB Webinar To Present Data On Consumer Behavior In Fitness And Travel Ad Categories
June 21, 2022 at 10:13 AM (PT)
The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU is offering a live webinar with research firm PROVOKE INSIGHTS presenting data from new studies on consumer behavior and sentiment in key fitness and travel advertising categories.
“Listener Lifestyle Trends 2022: Travel & Fitness” will be hosted by PROVOKE INSIGHTS Pres./Head of Strategy & Research CARLY FINK and Assistant Researcher & Strategist BREED BENNETT-JONES. The session, free for RAB members, will be streamed at noon (CT) on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29th.